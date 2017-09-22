Weston Warm-Up Fund is taking applicants

As the temperature starts to change and those bulky sweaters come out of storage, the Weston Warm-Up Fund is beginning to gear up to serve those in our community who need help. For more than 25 years, the fund has provided financial assistance to help Weston families, individuals and senior citizens stay warm during the winter months.

The fund’s charter is to assist low-income residents pay for energy needed to heat their home through oil, gas or electricity, critically needed repairs or replacement of heating equipment and home improvements to help increase energy efficiency.

If your annual income is $50,000 or less, plus $7,500 extra per child or individual living in the household, contact recipient chairwoman, Pam LaFontaine at 203-341-9725 or [email protected] for more information.

This fund benefits between 30 to 50 households each year, many being senior citizens or single parent homes.