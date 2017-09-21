Weston candidate files police complaint

A Republican candidate in Weston has filed a complaint with police alleging he was harassed by Democrats while handing out campaign flyers at the recent dog park hearing.

Weston Police Sgt. Patrick Daubert confirmed that Robert Machson filed a complaint with the police on Monday, Sept. 18. Daubert said the matter is under investigation.

Machson, a Republican, is running for positions on the Weston Board of Finance and Zoning Board of Appeals in the upcoming municipal election.

His complaint refers to an incident alleged to have occurred just before the start of the dog park public hearing held on Sept. 9 in the cafeteria of Weston High School, involving Democrats Chris Spaulding, Susan Moch, and Brian Gordon, who are also candidates in the upcoming election. Spaulding is currently a selectman and is running for first selectman. Moch is running for re-election to the Police Commission, and was also serving as moderator at the dog park public hearing. Gordon is running for selectman.

In his statement to police, Machson said:

“I was handing out campaign flyers in the corridor outside the high school cafeteria when I was approached by Chris Spaulding, Susan Moch, and Brian Gordon, who yelled out loudly that my handing out campaign leaflets was “illegal” and I should get out immediately.

“Mr. Gordon, who is much larger than me, stood in front of me, preventing me from asking Ms. Moch why I had to leave. He then moved towards me in such a way that I had no choice but to exit the building in order to avoid physical contact.

“During this incident, I felt afraid and humiliated. I had never met or had communication with Mr. Gordon before that time.”

Speaking with the Forum, Machson said he felt bullied and intimidated for doing something that he believed was perfectly legal — handing out campaign literature at a town event. “This incident went way too far,” he said.

Machson said an hour after the public hearing he decided to contact Weston police to file a verbal complaint. He followed up with the written complaint on Sept. 18.

Explaining his side of the story, Spaulding said Gordon approached him before the start of the dog park hearing, showed him Machson’s flyer, and asked if it was “OK” that he was handing them out. Spaulding said Gordon also asked Susan Moch if it was OK, and she said no.

Spaulding said he approached Machson and told him to stop handing out the flyers, but said he did not yell at him.

He said he told Machson to stop handing the flyers out because he didn’t believe campaigning was allowed on school property.

“It was my understanding you can’t do it in a school building. I thought it was a state thing, a school policy,” Spaulding said.

Moch said she approached Machson and also told him to stop handing out the flyers for the same reason, believing it violated a policy about campaigning on school grounds. She said Machson complained that, “You have no right to tell me what to do because you’re Democrats.”

Spaulding and Moch said they then went back inside the cafeteria to tell Republican officials that Machson was handing out campaign material.

Campaigning

As it turns out, Machson does not appear to have violated any school policy for handing out the flyers, according to Lewis Brey, director of Human Resources and internal counsel for Weston public schools.

“In this situation, for the Board of Selectmen, a town board, holding a public meeting in the school building after hours, there is nothing in our policy that would prohibit campaigning under those circumstances,” Brey said.

There are other policies involving campaigning when school is in session, but those did not apply in this case, Brey added.

Machson said this was a basic freedom of speech issue. “I have a First Amendment right and so does everybody else,” he said.

Machson said even if he had been wrong for handing out the campaign literature, it didn’t justify him being bullied. “The answer isn’t to throw someone out and threaten him. That’s no civility whatsoever. This was very abusive and humiliating,” he said.

The flyer Machson was handing out contained his photo as well as his personal background, work experience and his opinions about taxes and property values. However, the flyer did not contain an attribution statement, saying who paid for it. This was in violation of Connecticut State Statute 9-621(a) which mandates the words “Paid for by….” and the name of the party who paid for it, be included on written communications.

“I apologize for not putting the attribution on the flyer. I did not know it was needed,” Machson said.

Gordon’s response

Gordon responded to Machson’s complaint with a written statement.

“It’s unfortunate that after waiting almost 10 days, Mr. Machson has filed this politically motivated complaint, laced with multiple inaccuracies. With so many important issues facing our town, he has decided to create a distraction that not only wastes the time of our dedicated police but also our tax dollars. Surely this is a glimpse of what is to come, if he is elected to whichever office he finally decides he is committed to running for, whether it’s Board of Finance or Planning and Zoning. While he makes up his mind, I know that I am committed to running to serve Weston as a member of the Board of Selectman, focused on planning ahead in a fair, predictable and responsible way.”

Machson responded, “I am sad Brian Gordon can’t just recognize he made a mistake and apologize and move on. There was no delay in my reporting this incident. As for the positions I am running for it is both Board of Finance and Zoning Board of Appeals,” Machson said.