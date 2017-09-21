Strong leadership in the midfield was just what the Weston High boys soccer team needed in its game against Bunnell.

The Trojans got it in the form of Jack Weiss and Matt Scott on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Each had a hand (or more appropriately, foot) in two of their team’s three goals for a 3-1 win.

Weston scored first with Weiss finding the net 26 minutes into the game with an assist for Scott, giving them a 1-0 lead at halftime.

“We definitely felt with Jack and Matt we had the potential to score goals, especially to create goals from both of them as well,” said Weston head coach Kevin Fitzsimmons.

Bunnell took advantage of an opportunity to score its lone goal at the 53-minute mark. Weston goalie Matt Egan came up with the save but dropped the ball on the throw. Max Jaekle was there and redirected it to Tyler Cartegna, who evened the score at 1-1.

Weston ultimately responded 15 minutes later when Weiss scored again, this time with Ryan Werner assisting.

Brendan Moore gave Weston an insurance goal in the time remaining and Scott picked up the assist.

Weston had a 9-4 advantage in shots. Egan made five saves in goal for the Trojans.

Two days later the Trojans had their first big test of the season when they hosted New Milford. Scoring a late goal, they 2-2 tie.

It marked the first time Weston had not lost to New Milford in Fitzimmons’ nine seasons as head coach.

The Green Wave struck early when Peter Wunderich put his team up 1-0 with Erik Byrnes assisting. The Trojans equalized it at 14:32 when Weiss scored with an assist going to Ryan Berger.

With 10 minutes let to go in the game Wunderich scored his second goal, this time assisted by Shane Fedigan.

A late goal by Bruno Navaresse assisted by Weiss allowed Weston to salvage a tie.

Egan made six saves for Weston, now 2-0-1 overall. It visits Masuk on Friday at 4 p.m. and is home to Immaculate on Tuesday at 7.