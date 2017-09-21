Some strong play on the part of the Weston High varsity field hockey team put it in seemingly good shape in the season opener last week.

The Trojans had an early lead when they hosted Newtown on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The defending South-West Conference champs, the Nighthawks ultimately responded to win 3-1.

“They played really well for the first game of the season against a tough team,” said Weston first-year head coach Sam Jacobson. “We’re just going to learn and keep going.”

Weston went on the offensive early. With 17:33 left in the first half senior Mallory Rogers plowed her way into the circle for a shot that hit the back of the cage and her team’s first goal of the season.

“Mallory had an awesome game,” said Jacobson, who also praised the play of Haley Ballieux at forward and Sonia Mody in the midfield.”Everyone showed up ready to go.”

Newtown nearly tied it up with 12 minutes left on a penalty corner only to be thwarted by Weston goalie Carolyn Zech’s diving save. It would not be denied half a minute later when Emma Schmid-Tharnish scored with Ali Kelleher assisting and it remained a 1-1 tie at halftime.

The Nighthawks kept up the pressure early in the second half and it paid off at the 13:35 mark. Zech came out to make a save and Kelleher took the rebound and put her team up 2-1.

Newtown’s final goal came on a penalty corner with 5:11 left. Kaitlyn Reilly’s initial shot was redirected into the cage by Rylee Harrell to give her team some insurance.

“They were good at doing the give and goes and they are good at finding each other,” said Jacobson.

Newtown led 3-1 in shots. Zech made eight saves in goal.

“Our goalie did awesome,” said Jacobson. “She came up huge when we needed her like she always does.”

Weston visits Newtown on Friday for a rematch at 4 p.m. at Treadwell Park and hosts Brookfield on Monday at 6:30.