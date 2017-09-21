A second comeback attempt came up just short for the Weston High football team when it visited Sheehan.
Down by 13 points headed into the fourth quarter, the Trojans dug deep and managed to tie it, sending the contest in overtime. They went on to take a slim lead in the extra period but the hosts ultimately answered to win 28-27 on Friday, Sept. 15, in Wallingford.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” said Weston head coach Dan Hassett. “There’s no quit in this team.”
The two teams battled to a scoreless tie in the first quarter. Sheehan took a 7-0 lead in the next frame on the first of quarterback Wes Terzi’s four touchdown passed but the Trojans tied it on a pass from James Goetz to Chris Fruhbeis. Scott Peyton kicked the extra point and the Trojans were in business.
Terzi threw another touchdown pass in the remainder of the half and tossed another in the third frame. Now down 20-7 going into the last quarter, Weston began its comeback.
Goetz ran for one touchdown and with 30 seconds left in regulation time completed a two-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Sawyer. Weston, however, missed the extra point and the contest went into overtime.
Early in the extra frame the Trojans took their first lead, coming on a run by Goetz. There was still enough time for the Titans to respond, which they did. They opted to go for the two-point conversion and Evan Mansfield found the end zone to give his team back the lead, which held up for the win.
“We just relentlessly kept coming back,” said Hassett. “It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get a ‘W.’”
Goetz rushed for 81 yards with two touchdowns. He passed for 235 with Peyton getting 116. Fruhbeis and Sawyer each caught one touchdown pass.
For Sheehan, Terzi threw for 248 yards with four touchdowns.
Defensively, Fruhbeis led Weston with 13 tackles.
Now 1-1, Weston visits Stratford on Friday at 7 p.m.