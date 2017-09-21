Defending its title against 13 other schools, the Weston High boys cross country team placed first with 51 points at the seventh annual Connecticut River Valley Invitational at Cromwell High on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Weston had five of the top 17 finishers led by Tim Lautenbach, who was second only to Old Saybrook’s Shane Henderson with a personal best time of 16:18.5 for the five-kilometer race. It was also a 58-second improvement over his time at last year’s event.

Lautenbach was followed by senior captain Alex Leo (seventh, 17:09), freshman Ryan Rupprecht (tenth, 17:17), senior captain Matt Sydney (15th, 17:35), junior Matt Lagana (17th, 17:46), senior Avery Lum (32nd, 18:19) and senior captain Reid Brostoff (37th, 18:25).

Weston also won the JV race with sophomore Kevin Crowley finishing first. He was followed by senior Jayson Pinals, senior Zach Yung and junior Neil Kaeslin who finished in third, fourth and sixth, respectively.

“I thought the entire team ran well today and was excited that we won both the varsity and JV races.,” said first-year coach Casey Gawlek. “It’s good to see a result like this early in the season as a payoff for their hard work. I’ve been very proud of how the senior leadership has gotten the entire team going.”

Earlier in the week the Trojans started the season against some tough competition when they visited Southbury to take on Pomperaug. Having only three runners in the top ten, they fell 21-39.

Lautenbach once again had his team’s best finish, taking third in 17:36, just behind Pomperaug’s Eric Rosenhein, who had the same time. Leo was fourth 17 seconds later.

Rupprecht also cracked the top ten, taking ninth in 18:40. Two places later came Sydney in 18:59.

Completing the scoring for the team, Lagana was 14th in 19:07. Also running in the race, Brostoff was 17th in 19:34 and Yung was right behind him in 19:43.

Weston hosts Immaculate, Masuk ad Bethel on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.