Despite dominating most of the possession in the first half, the Weston High girls soccer team lost 3-2 to host New Milford on Thursday, Sept. 14.

In the 17th minute freshman Eva Zielinski had a shot bounce of the post and then an offsides call took a Weston goal off the board. A misplayed ball in the box allowed Sarah Marsan to tap in for New Milford against the run of play.

New Milford later scored off a misplayed ball, this time a corner that found Brittany Carracio.

Down 2-0 at the start for the second half, Weston struggled to match New Milford’s intensity and confidence. Goalie Bridget Angus was called two minutes in to make a one-on-one save and yet Weston drew itself back into the match when Grace Toner headed in a Sadie Rudolph chip after a short corner.

It looked like Weston might pull even, but Maggie McKay took a shot from some 30 yards out that found the upper right corner.

With only two minutes remaining Rudolph launched a hard to handle free kick that ended in an own goal, but Weston came no closer.

The Trojans also found themselves trailing Lauralton Hall in the second half two days later. They responded in time to salvage a 2-2 tie.

Lauralton Hall scored quickly in the opening minutes on a goal by Molly Rotondo, who caused problems with her speed and strength for the Weston defense.

Weston came close to tying off a header in the 17th minute, but Caroline Monahan doubled the score with a strong run through the Trojan defense in the final minutes of a tough, physical half.

The Trojans had to collect themselves at halftime and they came out with renewed effort after the break and Nicki Dalrymple aimed a good shot from distance to make it 2-1.

Colleen Moore and Toner worked hard to hold off the strong runs by Crusader strikers and with 18 minutes remaining freshmen Nicky Sztachelski scored while holding off defensive pressure.

Weston had a 14-10 advantage in shots. Angus made eight saves in goal for Weston, now 3-1-1 overall. It hosts Masuk on Friday at 7 p.m. and is at Immaculate on Tuesday at 4:30.