Oktoberfest is this Sunday in Weston

Prost! means “Cheers!” in German. That’s what people will be saying this weekend at the third annual Oktoberfest which is being held this Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road, Weston.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m., and is sponsored by the Weston Historical Society.

Oktoberfest will feature German food, beer and activities for the whole family. Get into the fall spirit with pumpkin decorating, a lederhosen bottle toss, apple dunking and games for the entire family.

Live music will be performed by Otis and the Hurricanes, a local Connecticut band whose music mixes a bit of Delta blues with some good time rock and roll.

Admission includes a bratwurst or hot dog, German pretzel, chips and a drink (beer, soda or water). Children’s ticket includes food and a pumpkin to decorate. Additional food and drinks will be available at the event.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Weston Historical Society’s website: westonhistoricalsociety.org, or at the event. Tickets are: $15 for member adult ($20 non-members) and $5 for member child ($10 non-member), and $15 for Seniors.

Dress festively. Event will be held rain or shine. Lederhosen welcome.

Special events at the Weston Historical Society are made possible in part by sponsors KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker, Fairfield County Bank, and Cohen & Wolf P.C. For more information about Weston Historical Society, call 203-226-1804 or visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.