The Weston Forum

Oktoberfest is this Sunday in Weston

By Weston Forum on September 20, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Prost! to Oktoberfest in Weston!

Prost! to Oktoberfest in Weston!

Prost! means “Cheers!” in German. That’s what people will be saying this weekend at the third annual Oktoberfest which is being held this Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road, Weston.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m., and is sponsored by the Weston Historical Society.

Oktoberfest will feature German food, beer and activities for the whole family. Get into the fall spirit with pumpkin decorating, a lederhosen bottle toss, apple dunking and games for the entire family.

Live music will be performed by Otis and the Hurricanes, a local Connecticut band whose music mixes a bit of Delta blues with some good time rock and roll.

Admission includes a bratwurst or hot dog, German pretzel, chips and a drink (beer, soda or water). Children’s ticket includes food and a pumpkin to decorate. Additional food and drinks will be available at the event.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Weston Historical Society’s website:  westonhistoricalsociety.org, or at the event. Tickets are: $15 for member adult ($20 non-members) and $5 for member child ($10 non-member), and $15 for Seniors.

Dress festively. Event will be held rain or shine. Lederhosen welcome.

Special events at the Weston Historical Society are made possible in part by sponsors KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker, Fairfield County Bank, and Cohen & Wolf P.C.  For more information about Weston Historical Society, call 203-226-1804 or visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Related posts:

  1. Oktoberfest coming to Weston on Sept. 24
  2. Celebrate Oktoberfest in Weston this Saturday
  3. Concerts announced for ‘Music at the Barn’ series in Weston
  4. Old School Revue performs in Weston

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Dunsby and Duff welcome bipartisan vote on state budget Next Post CT Pulse: Sen. Slossberg talks GOP budget vote; MGM VP discusses Bridgeport casino
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress