Commentary: Weston needs to continue to follow a prudent fiscal path

Early Saturday morning, an unprecedented event occurred in Hartford: the Democrat controlled House of Representatives followed the Senate and voted to adopt the Republican sponsored budget.
Saturday afternoon, the Weston League of Women Voters held its “Legislative Wrap-Up” with our state representatives, Toni Boucher, Tony Hwang and Adam Dunsby, as well as Jonathan Steinberg, Westport’s state representative. Our representatives are Republican and Steinberg is a Democrat. It was an interesting discussion. As of this writing, the Governor is anticipated to veto the budget. They acknowledged the budget has flaws but it will result in both parties negotiating on a bipartisan basis.
What does it mean for Weston? The Governor’s budget effectively eliminated most state funding and would have resulted in our having to “write a check” to Hartford. The shifting of teacher pension obligations would offset any other funds we receive from the state. We have to assume that shift would increase over time. The Republican proposal did not include the pension shifting but included an ill-defined definition of educational cost sharing and special education funding.
What concerns me most for Weston is that both the Republican and Democratic budget proposals are focused on the near term. The Office of Fiscal Analysis reviewed both budget proposals. While solving for the next 18 months, Connecticut will be facing deficits similar to what we are dealing with today beginning in FY 2020 and escalating into FY 2022. With the Governor’s labor concessions which extend to 2027, the only way to mitigate these numbers is for economic growth in the state. The U.S. Census Bureau released its American Community Survey which shows Connecticut’s population either flat to declining and those in the 35-49 age group leaving the state and the 50+ age group increasing. And we have one of the widest disparities of income in the country.
With this as the backdrop, while we may have gained some breathing room for two years, I believe it prudent to follow the fiscal path Weston has traveled over the last 5+ years. We need to be diligent with our spending and hiring, analyze all discretionary capital expenditures, and focus on supporting our whole community. I am far from comfortable believing the state is on a path to financial recovery.
As our State leaders go back to negotiations I am reminded of the lyrics from “In The Room Where It Happens” from “Hamilton:”
“I wanna be in the room where it happens
The art of compromise
Hold your nose and close your eyes
We want our leaders to save the day”
Steve Ezzes is chairman of the Weston Board of Finance.
Commentary: Weston needs to continue to follow a prudent fiscal path
By Steve Ezzes on September 20, 2017 in Lead News, News, Opinion · 0 Comments
Early Saturday morning, an unprecedented event occurred in Hartford: the Democrat controlled House of Representatives followed the Senate and voted to adopt the Republican sponsored budget.
Saturday afternoon, the Weston League of Women Voters held its “Legislative Wrap-Up” with our state representatives, Toni Boucher, Tony Hwang and Adam Dunsby, as well as Jonathan Steinberg, Westport’s state representative. Our representatives are Republican and Steinberg is a Democrat. It was an interesting discussion. As of this writing, the Governor is anticipated to veto the budget. They acknowledged the budget has flaws but it will result in both parties negotiating on a bipartisan basis.
What does it mean for Weston? The Governor’s budget effectively eliminated most state funding and would have resulted in our having to “write a check” to Hartford. The shifting of teacher pension obligations would offset any other funds we receive from the state. We have to assume that shift would increase over time. The Republican proposal did not include the pension shifting but included an ill-defined definition of educational cost sharing and special education funding.
What concerns me most for Weston is that both the Republican and Democratic budget proposals are focused on the near term. The Office of Fiscal Analysis reviewed both budget proposals. While solving for the next 18 months, Connecticut will be facing deficits similar to what we are dealing with today beginning in FY 2020 and escalating into FY 2022. With the Governor’s labor concessions which extend to 2027, the only way to mitigate these numbers is for economic growth in the state. The U.S. Census Bureau released its American Community Survey which shows Connecticut’s population either flat to declining and those in the 35-49 age group leaving the state and the 50+ age group increasing. And we have one of the widest disparities of income in the country.
With this as the backdrop, while we may have gained some breathing room for two years, I believe it prudent to follow the fiscal path Weston has traveled over the last 5+ years. We need to be diligent with our spending and hiring, analyze all discretionary capital expenditures, and focus on supporting our whole community. I am far from comfortable believing the state is on a path to financial recovery.
As our State leaders go back to negotiations I am reminded of the lyrics from “In The Room Where It Happens” from “Hamilton:”
“I wanna be in the room where it happens
The art of compromise
Hold your nose and close your eyes
We want our leaders to save the day”
Steve Ezzes is chairman of the Weston Board of Finance.
Related posts:
Tags: commentary, legislative wrap-up, state budget, steve ezzes, Weston
About author
Steve Ezzes
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement