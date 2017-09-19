The Weston Forum

Girls soccer: Brookfield 1, Weston 0

By Weston Forum on September 19, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Contending with the rain as well as the competition, the Weston High girls soccer team lost a 1-0 decision to Brookfield on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Weston came close on several corners and attacks but nothing found its way in to the net. It seemed the whole game was played in the Brookfield half, but it was the Bobcats who eventually scored on a ball that was lobbed into the box by Kaitlin Farias, took an awkward bounce, and just cleared the grasp of Weston goalie Bridget Angus.

Weston had an 18-7 advantage in shots. Angus made three saves.

