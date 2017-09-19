Overcoming a two-goal deficit, the Weston High boys soccer team responded in time to defeat host Brookfield 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept.19.

The defending South-West Conference champ, Brookfield scored one first-half goal and then added another early in the second to go up 2-0. The Trojans began their comeback with David Tamburri scoring off an assist by Jack Weiss at the 60-minute mark.

Eight minutes later the Trojans tied it when Bruno Navaresse scored with Matt Scott assisting.

What turned out to be the game-winner came with five minutes left. This time Scott scored with Weiss assisting.