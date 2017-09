Getting its second consecutive shutout, the Weston High varsity volleyball team defeated host Kolbe Cathedral 3-0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-16) on Monday, Sept. 18.

Caroline Wertlieb led Weston at the service line with 12 points, including two aces. She had two kills as the net.

Taryn Seigel had four kills and two service points. Eliza Maestri had two blocks and one kill.

Weston is now 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the South-West Conference.