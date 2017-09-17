Girls cross country: Weston is seventh at invitational

Helped by a relatively tight pack, the Weston High girls cross country team took seventh in a field of 13 teams with 187 points at the seventh annual Connecticut River Valley Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Cromwell High.

Avon was the winner with 28 and had five runners in the top 10. Mercy was a distant second with 11 and Cromwell was third with 137.

Michelle Gutowski had Weston’s fastest time with 21:37.9 for 26th, 0.08 second behind Mercy’s Sarah Kohs. Claire Samson was 31st in 21:51.

Next came Eliza Kleban with a 22:00.9 for 36th. Three places later was Zoe Yung with a 22:06.9.

Completing the scoring for the team was Jane Avery in 59th in 22:56.5. Sana Kahn immediately followed her in 22:57.3.

Also in the race, Halley Melito was 74th in 24:19.3.

Weston hosts Bethel, Immaculate and Bethel on Tuesday at 5 p.m.