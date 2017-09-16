The Weston Forum

Girls soccer: Weston 2, Lauralton Hall 2

By Rocco Valluzzo on September 16, 2017

Scoring two second-half goals, the Weston High girls soccer team salvaged a 2-2 tie against Lauralton Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Lauralton Hall  scored quickly in the opening minutes on a goal by Molly Rotondo, who caused problems with her speed and strength for the Weston defense.

Weston came close to tying off a header in the 17th minute, but Caroline Monahan doubled the score with a strong run through the Trojan defense in the final minutes of a tough, physical half.

The Trojans had to collect themselves at halftime and they came out with renewed effort after the break and Nicki Dalrymple aimed a good shot from distance to make it 2-1.

Colleen Moore and co-captain Grace Toner worked hard to hold off the strong runs by Crusader strikers and with 18 minutes remaining freshmen Nicky Sztachelski scored while holding off defensive pressure.

Weston had a 14-10 advantage in shots. Bridget Angus made eight saves in goal for Weston, which hosts Brookfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

