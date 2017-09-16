News Alert: Town Meeting to vote on Weston dog park is canceled

The Weston Board of Selectmen has canceled a town meeting that was tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4 for a vote on construction of a dog park proposed for town-owned property on David Hill Road.

At the board’s special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, the selectmen addressed issues and concerns about the dog park raised by neighbors and opponents of the plan at last week’s public hearing.

In response to public safety concerns, Town Engineer John Conte presented two alternatives for the relocation of the dog park entrance and driveway to address traffic and sightline issues.

The selectmen favored the second alternative, which would change the dog park entrance from Davis Hill Road, where it was initially proposed, to Lord’s Highway East.

The town meeting was canceled in order to give Conte time to do field work, get a survey done showing the new driveway, and prepare cost estimates for the new proposal. He said he would not have that done by Oct. 4.

At the Sept. 14 meeting, the selectmen also discussed and rejected three other town-owned properties for the dog park, which residents opposed to the location on Davis Hill Road had suggested — The Transfer Station on Godfrey Road East, Bisceglie-Scribner Park, and Keene Park.

Instead, the selectmen decided to move forward with the proposal to put the dog park on three acres of the Moore property on Davis Hill Road, a 36-acre tract of town-owned land.

However, there were public safety concerns raised by the Police Commission, the town’s traffic authority, about the driveway’s sightlines and emergency access.

The new alternative, which the selectmen preferred, would relocate the driveway and entranceway from Davis Hill Road to Lord’s Highway East, improving sightlines, slopes, emergency access and turnaround. The new plan would also provide more parking spaces than initially proposed.

In addition, the new driveway would not encroach on wetlands, according to Conte, so the town could withdraw its application with the Conservation Commission to amend its application to modify the wetlands permit on the Moore property. Wetlands were discovered in August near the original proposed driveway.

The one drawback the selectmen found with the new proposal to relocate the entranceway and driveway is that it would be more expensive than the original plan, roughly about $50,000 more. Conte said he would do a more thorough cost estimate to get better numbers. The selectmen agreed that taxpayers should know what the expenses are before voting on the dog park.

A town meeting will be scheduled after the new plan is revised and developed.

RELATED STORIES:

Debate surges at dog park public hearing

Wetlands on proposed dog park are under review

Fur flies at dog park meeting

Group wants a dog park in Weston