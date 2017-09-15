Weston weekend activities

There are a number of events going on in Weston this weekend:
Saturday, Sept. 16
Security expert speaks to Kiwanis Club, 8 a.m., Norfield Church.
Legislative wrap up and budget talk, 2 p.m., Weston Public Library.
Emmanuel Family Fair, 11 to 4, Emmanuel Church.
Bakithi Kumalo and the South African All-Stars, 6 p.m., Lachat Town Farm.
Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand, 11 to 5, 227 Lyons Plain Road.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Hurlbutt playground tennis fund-raiser, 9:30 a.m., Aspetuck Valley Country Club.
Nature Hike, noon, LaGallienne Bird Sanctuary.
Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand, 11 to 5, 227 Lyons Plain Road.