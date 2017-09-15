Weston weekend activities

The Weston Forum

By Weston Forum on September 15, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Nevina and Mataya Sand picked some of Bugs Bunny’s favorite treats — fresh carrots — at Viv’s Veggies farm in Weston. The farm stand is open this weekend from 11 to 5.

There are a number of events going on in Weston this weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 16

Security expert speaks to Kiwanis Club, 8 a.m., Norfield Church.

Legislative wrap up and budget talk, 2 p.m., Weston Public Library.

Emmanuel Family Fair, 11 to 4, Emmanuel Church.

Bakithi Kumalo and the South African All-Stars, 6 p.m., Lachat Town Farm.

Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand, 11 to 5,  227 Lyons Plain Road.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Hurlbutt playground tennis fund-raiser, 9:30 a.m., Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Nature Hike, noon, LaGallienne Bird Sanctuary.

Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand, 11 to 5,  227 Lyons Plain Road.

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26), state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28), and state Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) will discuss the state legislature on Saturday in Weston.

The 111th Emmanuel Fair is this Saturday from 11 to 4.

Bakithi Kumalo, who performed with Paul Simon, is appearing at Lachat Town Farm in Weston Saturday night.

