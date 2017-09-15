The Weston Forum

August property sales in Weston are down from last year

By Gregory Menti on September 15, 2017

The town of Weston had 19 home sales and one land sale in August, a slight increase from 18 homes sales in July.

August home sales totaled $17.028 million. The average sale price was $896,219 while the median sale price was $771,000.

The highest sales price in August was $2,130,675 for a house on Lords Highway while the lowest was $280,000 for a house on Georgetown Road.

There was one land sale on Davis Hill Road for $310,000.  

Of the 19 homes sold in August, six exceeded the average sales price.

There were 10 less homes sold this year than in August 2016, when there were 29 property transfers.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of August:

  • 2 Spring Valley Road, Marcos and Diana Robino to Michael Lingenheld and Colleen Deasy, $685,000
  • 12 Tall Pines Drive, Brian and Franene Jarvis to Lawrence and Lydia Rollo Studnicky, $878,000
  • 1 Hills End, Louis Briskman to James Shapiro and Cheryl Vitali, $1,710,000
  • 4 Ridge Lane, Mark and Nancy Adler to Towne Building and Development LLC, $650,000
  • 28 Codfish Lane, Nancy O’Hara to Amanda Baab, $634,000
  • 9 Scatacook Trail, Fausto Carusone to Shannon Gitlin, $880,000
  • 31 Norfield Road, Andela Zangrillo to Hayden and Patricia Byrne, $755,000
  • 19 Glenwood Road, Joseph Kren and Helga Kreiner to Qiuji Gu and Xingwei Li, $825,000
  • 12 Parade Ground Court, Scott and Rebecca Grizzle to Russell and Jennifer Dize, $900,000
  • 9 Tubbs Spring Court, Janet Diprisco and Robert Cardone to Jean Michel Boers and Sabine Efremenko, $1,220,000
  • 60 Lords Highway, Brian and Karen McMahon to Thierry and Shaunna Prissert, $2,130,675
  • 5 Cardinal Road, Austen and Patricia Doolittle to Annalise and Frank Ferrara, $575,000
  • 2 Sachem Road, Patrica Abramson to Marie and Madan Suri, $771,000
  • 305 Newtown Turnpike, Christiana Trust to Pranab Shah, $710,000
  • 17 Twin Walls Lane, Andrew and Mary McGrade to James and Amy Leahy, $1,450,000
  • 18 Jana Drive, Jong Taek Ban and Ahruhm Hong to Jing Zhou, $659,500
  • 135 Georgetown Road, Christopher Noble to Joseph Potenza, $280,000
  • 83 Newtown Turnpike, Barbara Doyle to Johnny Mao, $950,000
  • 132 Georgetown Road, Louis Donato to Edward Tracey, $365,000

Land Sales

  • 32 Davis Hill Road, Erica Schwartz to Beacon Development LLC, $310,000

