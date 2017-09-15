Weston Police Log: Thefts from cars, mailbox

Thefts

A resident of Aspetuck Hill Lane reported to Weston Police on Aug. 18 that someone had entered into his vehicle and stole his Ray Ban sunglasses and loose change.

He said he had cars that were unlocked and parked in his driveway. When he went to one car in the morning he noticed the driver side door was ajar. He checked his other vehicle and the door was also open.

On Aug. 25, a resident of Patchen Lane reported that packages were stolen from his mailbox. Based on tracking information, the boxes arrived and when the resident came to the mailbox they were gone.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Car theft warning

Interim Police Chief Matthew Brodacki posted a Facebook update on the Weston police page warning residents of potential theft from vehicles. He said there have even been incidents in Greenwich where cars have been stolen due to keys being left inside them.

“Following the warning about the trend of cars being stolen by youthful offenders throughout Fairfield county, the Weston Police received calls that vehicles had been ransacked, but nothing noticeable was stolen,” Brodacki said to the Forum.

“Many crimes of this nature are opportunity driven, and we hope all residents of Weston can move forward and secure their property and vehicles,” he said. “ Please continue to report any suspicious behavior, and contact our 24-hour dispatch center with information.”

Brodacki emphasized to residents that if they have something stolen from a car, to call police immediately as they may be able to test for DNA.