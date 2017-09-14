Boys soccer: Weston 2, New Milford 2

Scoring a late goal, the Weston High boys soccer team battled New Milford to a 2-2 tie on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Green Wave struck early when Peter Wunderich put his team up 1-0 with Erik Byrnes assisting. The Trojans equalized it at 14:32 when Jack Weiss scored with an assist going to Ryan Berger.

With 10 minutes let to go in the game Wunderich scored hit second goal, this time assisted by Shane Fedigan.

A late goal by Bruno Navaresse assisted by Weiss allowed Weston to salvage a tie.

Matt Egan made six saves for Weston, now 2-0-1 overall.