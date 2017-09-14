Debate surges at Weston dog park public hearing

Devil’s Den is often one of the biggest attractions in Weston on picturesque late-summer days, but on Saturday, Sept. 9, the most popular location in town was the high school cafeteria.

Westonites crammed into the room for the long-awaited public hearing to discuss a proposed dog park on the Moore Property off Davis Hill Road.

Upon entering, residents could sign up for one of three lists if they wished to speak. The first list was for residents in favor of putting a dog park on the Moore Property, the second list was for residents opposed to it, and the third list was labeled “other” for residents who were undecided or had a separate opinion.

The public hearing began at 10:30 a.m. and was moderated by Susan Moch. Each speaker had three minutes to express their opinions before First Selectman Nina Daniel and Selectmen Chris Spaulding and Dennis Tracey.

There were 33 people who signed up on the “pro-dog park” list, 22 people signed up on the “opposed” list and seven people who signed up on the “other” list.

Moch alternated speakers according to the lists they were on. Some residents who had signed up to speak left before before they were called to comment. In total, 24 residents spoke in favor of the dog park while 20 spoke against it. All seven people on the “other” list also spoke.

Despite the long list of speakers, the meeting lasted a little less than two-and-a-half hours and ended a few minutes before the cutoff time of 1 p.m.

The proposed dog park, as well as an attached driveway and parking lot, would take up approximately seven acres of the 36-acre town-owned Moore Property on Davis Hill Road, with about three acres being used as the actual dog park.

Last year, a non-profit organization called The Weston Dog Park Committee was founded to help fund the project.

Aspects of the project, including fencing, site work and supplies needed for the park, would be paid by the Weston Dog Park Committee. A cost estimate received in August shows those costs at approximately $83,374.80.

According to the cost estimate on the town website, the town of Weston would cover the cost of construction of a driveway into the dog park and any adjustment of sightlines that are necessary. The estimated cost to the town for the driveway and sightline adjustments would be around $35,046. Weston’s Parks and Recreation Department would provide manpower for lawn maintenance.

Supporters

Last year Maria Proto of Roscrea Place asked a Weston-based Facebook group if they would support a dog park in town. She received overwhelming positive feedback and began working to make the dog park happen.

Proto used her time at the hearing to address the cost of the dog park to Weston taxpayers.

“The dog park [committee] will be spending about two-and-a-half times as much money on the park as the town, and not a shovel will hit the ground until the Weston Dog Park [committee] is ready to write a check to the town to build the park in it’s entirety,” Proto said.

She added that the town purchased the Moore Property for $2.3 million and the cost of the dog park would be “about 1½% of the original purchase price.”

Proto likened it to buying a $700,000 house and “only spending $10,000 to fix it up and make it beautiful.”

Amy Sander of Old Redding Road said she doesn’t think the dog park will “ruin the tranquil nature” of the Moore Property.

“A dog park on that property might just save that piece of land from a future project that would take up far more than the seven acres that the dog park, driveway and parking lot would take up,” she said. “A dog park would maintain the rural charm of that property.”

Janine Lombardi of Good Hill Road said that since the Moore Property was purchased for municipal use, it should have an easy access for Weston residents.

“What is being overlooked here is that the dog park is open space,” said Lombardi. “It is designed to leave the land intact. The trees being removed are giving the public access to their land.”

Lombardi said the proposed park isn’t about the dogs, but rather “giving the all the citizens of this town what they paid for.”

Lisa Cicale Moskal, who lives on Lords Highway East, is a neighbor of the Moore Property who believes a dog park would be beneficial on that land.

Moskal said she was surprised to learn the Moore Property was as open as it is.

“It’s already very park-like. I had no idea it was so open because it looks foreboding from the outside due to big tree coverage,” she said. “It turns out that tree coverage would stay and it would still be very park-like on the inside.”

Moskal, who used to live in Manhattan, liked how there would be a safe place to bring her dogs. Since she moved to Weston, she has found walking her dogs on surrounding streets is very unsafe.

“How nice to have a safe place that you can drive into, park, get out with your kids, get out with your dog and know that you are protected,” she said.

Opposition

Leslie Feller of Old Hyde Road said Weston has always been a town where “neighbors care about neighbors” and residents “appreciate the extraordinary beauty of the rural environment.”

“Conserving that environment is our responsibility and our gift to future generations of Westonites,” she said. “Cutting down trees and displacing wildlife is an affront to those who love this town, as is invading a family neighborhood and destroying the peace and quiet.”

Lynn Ries of Buttonball Lane said she is hopeful that a dog park can be placed in “an existing park with existing infrastructure.”

“I don’t live near the Moore Property but I’m here to support those who do,” Ries said. “I feel it is unfair to threaten the possibility of other projects going in on the Moore Property. It’s unfair to use this as leverage to push this through.

Ries expressed concern about 15 parking spaces being proposed at the location and asked if an emergency vehicle would be able to navigate the parking lot if necessary.

Carleigh Welsh of Richmond Hill Road said the construction costs posted on the town website are “entirely incomplete and misleading.”

“It does not account for the survey, the town engineer’s time and the legal department’s time,” Welsh said. “On the maintenance side, the projections have no numbers. There are no specifics, they round about $500 a year for something and talk about other costs being absorbed by other departments. I’ve seen seventh-grade book reports that are more detailed.”

Welsh called for the selectmen to do their “due diligence” and not what is popular. “Just because something has the money to be funded that doesn’t make it right,” she said.

Welsh said the least invasive option for the Moore Property is to conserve it.

“There is an inherent value in conservation and environmental preservation,” she said. “That doesn’t just have to do with dollars and cents and property values. It does have to do with the environment and trying to prevent habitat fragmentation.”

Joanne Butler of Richmond Hill Road is concerned that there is a “record” that says members of the Police Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission don’t think the dog park is in the right location.

“If anyone gets hurt on that road, any attorney with a pulse will look to that and say ‘look at all the people who said this was the wrong location,’” she said. “If someone gets hurt there … we are liable. You don’t want the town to be negligent for not doing their due diligence.”

Butler added that “everyone in this room” moved to Weston even though there is no dog park in town currently.

“There must be other amenities that other people moved here for, like two-acre zoning, bucolic beauty and our school system,” she said.

Other viewpoints

Of the seven people with “other” viewpoints, two had an expressly neutral opinion of the dog park. Four leaned towards the opposition while one leaned towards supporting the park.

Amy Sanborn of Old Hyde Road emphasized that she really is an “other” who doesn’t have a position one way or another, but had comments about the proposal.

“I don’t believe the Board of Finance has had involvement in this and I don’t believe they have discussed it,” Sanborn said. “I would like to know how they feel about it from a financial standpoint as the closest stewards to the Board of Selectmen about what the town [financial] circumstances are.”

Sanborn also noted that Stratford is building a dog park with a key entry system so only Stratford residents could use the park and was wondering if Weston had considered that option.

Corey Rubin of Hickory Lane, president of the Weston Soccer Club, said that the organization isn’t in support of or opposed to a dog park at the Moore Property but they are “strongly opposed” to converting an existing soccer field at Morehouse Park to a dog park.

“We use every available soccer field in town and it is a struggle with just the available fields we have,” he said. “The loss of just one of those fields would be devastating to the Weston Soccer Club.”

No action was taken at the public hearing. A Town Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4 for taxpayers to approve or disapprove construction of a dog park on the Moore property. The Town Meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Weston High School cafeteria.