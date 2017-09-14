Playground opens honoring Victoria McGrath

There was an outpouring of support and gratitude in Bridgeport at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 26 for a new playground built in honor of the late Victoria McGrath of Weston.

The project was spearheaded by the Kiwanis Club of Weston, which raised $150,000 through its foundation for the playground’s construction.

The new playground, sporting bold and bright colors, is located at the Cesar A. Batalla School in Bridgeport — Connecticut’s largest elementary school. It will serve 550 pre-kindergarten through second-grade children and will also be used during summer camps.

The school did not have a playground for younger children until now. In 2007, the school was rebuilt because of an asbestos lawsuit. However, the budget did not allow for a playground for the youngest students at the school.

The idea to build the playground was hatched after members of the Kiwanis Club visited the school, and learned it lacked a playground. “While the school building was beautiful, safe and healthy, there was no place to play, nothing to play on, climb on, or jump on,” said Dawn Egan, president of the Kiwanis Club of Weston Foundation.

Kiwanian Keith Johnson got the ball rolling by challenging Egan to take on the playground’s construction and pledged a significant donation to get the project off the ground.

Egan accepted the challenge and after months of fund-raising, organizing and planning, the playground is now up and open.

Multi-town initiative

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Egan thanked a number of groups and individuals who contributed to the playground’s construction.

Calling the playground a “multi-town initiative,” she thanked the Kiwanis Clubs of Weston, Norwalk and Bridgeport and their presidents, Glenn Van Deusen, Paula Conte and Lydia Pearson. She also had a special thank you for her partners in the project, Don and Phyllis Gary.

Egan acknowledged the contributions of the Weston Women’s League, and the fund-raising efforts of its members Tyler Constanda and Maria Rowbotham. The league contributed $50,500 for the playground from its Havana Nights fund-raiser. ”Their yearlong effort to support this project will benefit many children for years to come and will certainly benefit the greater community,” Egan said.

Other donors thanked at the ribbon-cutting included the Robbins Family Foundation, the Klein and Kapel families, Mary and John Johnson, the Moore and Beecher Families, The Helen & William Mazer Foundation, Karen and Dan Bennewitz, Dawn and Tom Kreitler, Geoff and Melissa Bradshaw Mack, Bob and Karen Mitchell, Ken and Denise Edgar, Jim and Jill McGrath, Keith and Denise Johnson, Amanda and Casey Ginsberg, Daniella and Peter Ackley, Paula Conte, IBM, Happy Baby Brands, and Kolmar Industries. “There were many other contributors and supporters too,” Egan said.

The playground was manufactured by Burke Playground and installed by ChildScapes. It features a racetrack for tikes along with swings, slides, and places to climb. There is also a gate around the play area and security cameras to discourage vandalism.

Victoria McGrath

The playground was dedicated to Victoria McGrath, who Egan called, “a stunning, vibrant young woman who God certainly wanted by his side.”

A 2011 graduate of Weston High School, McGrath was seriously injured in the Boston Marathon attack in 2013 and was killed in a car accident in Dubai in 2016.

McGrath was a charitable young woman who did work with veterans as well as special needs children.

Her parents, Jim and Jill McGrath, and brother Alex, were at the ribbon cutting.

“A small, but significant legacy such as this playground epitomizes who Victoria was,” said Egan. “She will take joy every day from above in watching our little ones learn, grow and prosper in this school. All of us from Weston know she is at peace and it is a privilege to name this playground after her,” Egan said.