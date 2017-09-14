State fiscal expert to speak to Weston Kiwanis Club

Michael Imber, senior director with Alvarez & Marsal, a turnaround consulting firm, will discuss municipal and state fiscal responsibility at the next meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Weston on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Imber has more than 30 years of experience in operational and financial consulting and banking and has been an advisor to stakeholders in three municipal bankruptcies, including the City of Detroit. He has led several state and county budget efficiency analytic engagements.

The meeting will be held at Norfield Congregational Church Parish Hall and starts at 8 a.m. with breakfast, followed by the speaker.

The Kiwanis Club of Weston is a volunteer organization of more than 100 men and women dedicated to serving the needs of children through community service and philanthropic activities. The club has donated more than $850,000 to causes.

All are welcome to attend and participate in Kiwanis meetings. For more information and to learn how to join Kiwanis, visit westonkiwanis.org.