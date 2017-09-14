A true test came right off the bat for the Weston High volleyball team in the season opener last week.

The Trojans were challenged early when they hosted Joel Barlow on Friday, Sept. 9. The defending South-West Conference champs, the Falcons used a strong attack at the net for a 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-8) win.

“It’s always a great rivalry,” said Weston head coach Mackenzie Moosbrugger, whose team lost to Barlow in last season’s SWC semifinals. “They have some awesome offensive hitters. They really do. I think that’s really where they pulled away from us tonight.”

Barlow used this to its advantage, taking a 13-5 lead in the first set. Although the Trojans stayed within striking distance for much of the way Barlow remained out of reach.

The Trojans seemed to start the next set on a good foot with four straight service points by Taryn Seigel but the Falcons countered with six from Jessica Muczynski and eventually led 17-9. Weston did not quit and whittled things down to 20-16 before the Falcons closed on the set with five straight points.

Down 2-0 in games the Trojans got into a bit of a funk in the third set. Leading 12, the Falcons reeled off 12 straight points before Weston won back the serve soon after calling a timeout. By then it was too late.

“It’s such a mental game,” said Moosbrugger. “That’s why I called a timeout near the end. It was a little bit of a mental crash for us.”

Seigel had six service points for Weston. Caroline Wertlieb had four kills and three blocks.

Lyndsay Baker had four blocks for Weston, which hosts New Milford on Friday at 5:50 p.m., is at Kolbe Cathedral on Monday at 5:30, and hosts Brien McMahon on Tuesday at 4.