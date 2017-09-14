It was just a matter of controlling the right things for the Weston High football team in the season opener last week.
Hosting Bethel on Friday, Sept. 7, the Trojans took charge in the second half. Outscoring the competition by a more than three-to-one margin, they rallied for a 33-17 win.
“We made a couple adjustments at the half but the reality is we just talked to the kids about controlling what they control and we felt comfortable that if we were assignment sound on defense we could compete and if we were assignment sound on offense we could compete,” said Weston head coach Dan Hassett. “I’m very proud of how the team responded to that.”
Sticking mainly to their rushing game, the Wildcats drove down field on their first series into Weston territory on runs by quarterback Tyler Davis and running back Derek Lewis. But it was a key 10-yard pass on fourth down from the former to Connor Meenan that got the visitors to the Weston one. Two plays later Davis found the end zone and with Jaxon Millet’s extra point it was 7-0.
Despite starting deep in their own territory after the kickoff, the Trojans began a 97-yard drive, highlighted by 52-yard run by quarterback James Goetz before he was stopped on the Bethel 14. He then took the ball in himself and although the extra point kick was blocked the Trojans were down just just one.
Both sides exchanged punts on their next possessions and when the Wildcats got the ball back they managed five first downs in getting to the Weston 23. On fourth down they opted for a field goal and Millet’s 36-yard kick made it 10-6 with a minute and a half before halftime.
A Bethel fumble early in the second half was recovered by Weston on the visitor’s 25. Two plays later, Goetz hit Patrick Stack with a 25-yard pass to put their team up 12-0.
The lead was short lived, however, and the Wildcats capped off a 40-yard drive with a one-yard run by Lewis and with the extra point led 17-12 with 4:14 left in the third quarter.
Such would be the only points the visitors could muster in the second half, as Weston’s stiffened and is offense got in gear.
“We were able to shut down a little bit of that outside veer they were running against us and that helped us,” said Hassett.
Once the fourth quarter got underway is was all Weston, which scored three touchdowns. A four-yard run by Goetz put the Trojans back on top for good. They padded their lead courtesy of a two-yard run by Stack and a 10-yard pass from Goetz to Jack Sawyer.
“When we challenged them they responded,” said Hassett. “Once they got back to reading their keys and doing their job I think we settled in a little bit better.”
Goetz finished the game with 144 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 90 yards passing. He also scored on a pair of two-point conversions. Stack had 25 receiving yards and rushed for 48.
Weston visits Sheehan of Wallingford for a non-league game on Friday at 6 p.m.