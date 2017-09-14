As summer changes to fall, the Weston High girls soccer team ushered in changes on the field in the season opener against New Fairfield.

Several underclassmen got their first varsity experience and two freshmen were in the starting line up on Friday, Sept. 8. The Trojans came together and played combination play on offense and aggressive organized defense that they had yet to show in pre-season, culminating in a 4-0 shutout win.

One big change was moving senior captains Grace Toner and Petra Friden from the midfield to defense giving some leadership and passing ability out of the back and making room for other attacking players (a position of strength and depth this year).

Weston pressured from the start. Only eight minutes in Nicki Dalrymple smashed in a loose ball from a deflected shot off Rebel goalie Vianna Bassani. The first half played out with Weston having most of the possession and defense snuffing out any Rebel threats.

Three minutes into second half, Dalrymple fought through several players on a run into the box and created an assist for Katie Orefice as Weston went up 2-0.

Other than corners that New Fairfield created from some good wide runs, it was held in check.

Weston kept pressuring and got a third goal in the 69th minute of a wonderful cross that found Orefice for her second goal. Other shots came close, including one from distance by Sadie Rudolph that hit the crossbar.

in the 81st minute, Dalrymple too got her second on a chip over Bassani into the top corner.

Weston used its depth with substitutions at every position and the ability to keep players fresh.

In the waning moments the Rebels were awarded a penalty kick when a handball was called in the box but the kick was just wide right.

Goalie Bridget Angus made seven saves in goal for Weston for the shutout.

Saturday’s game against Montville was a rematch of two familiar non-conference foes who have played during the season several years in a row. Last year they split their two meetings, Weston won during the regular season and Montville ended Weston’s season in the state Class M tournament.

The two sides were again evenly matched. In a mostly defensive first half, Angus was called to make a slide save with her feet and both Orefice and Dalrymple had their efforts bounce off the post.

Weston started to assert itself in the second half and had a great attack that ended with fullback Friden getting forward to dribble into the box to find Orefice, who crossed to an open freshman Becca Strouch to pounce on the ball and slam it in for her first high school goal.

Weston visits New Milford today (Thursday) at 4 p.m., goes to Lauralton Hall on Saturday at noon and hosts Brookfield on Tuesday at 7.