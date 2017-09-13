Weston hires new police chief

A veteran state trooper will soon be overseeing the Weston Police Department.

Edwin Henion has accepted an offer from the Weston Police Commission to serve as Weston’s next police chief. He will replace former Police Chief John Troxell who retired in February.

There will be a swearing-in ceremony for the new chief on Monday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.

A 26-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, Lt. Colonel Henion served most recently in the Office of Professional Standards and Support Services. He has experience running a department, and was previously the commanding officer of Troop B in North Canaan.

During his career with the state police, he was also commanding officer of the Labor Relations Unit. He also served in the Motor Vehicle Fraud Task Force and as Chief of Staff to the lieutenant colonel and commissioner.

Henion holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Connecticut State University and a juris doctor from Western Connecticut State University.

Henion was chosen by the Police Commission from a field of candidates. “We interviewed the finalists for chief and in our deliberations we decided he was the best fit for the department and is the perfect kind of chief we need right now. He will work to continue on our policies and procedures to ensure we have the best police department possible,” said Commission Vice Chairman Beth Gralnick.

The Weston police chief position is ranked professionally as Grade 17, Step 4, based on the town’s employee compensation plan. The starting salary is $119,666.