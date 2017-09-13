The Weston Forum

Weston hires new police chief

By Patricia Gay on September 13, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Edwin Henion

Edwin Henion

A veteran state trooper will soon be overseeing the Weston Police Department.

Edwin Henion has accepted an offer from the Weston Police Commission to serve as Weston’s next police chief. He will replace former Police Chief John Troxell who retired in February.

There will be a swearing-in ceremony for the new chief on Monday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.

A 26-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, Lt. Colonel Henion served most recently in the Office of Professional Standards and Support Services. He has experience running a department, and was previously the commanding officer of Troop B in North Canaan.

During his career with the state police, he was also commanding officer of the Labor Relations Unit. He also served in the Motor Vehicle Fraud Task Force and as Chief of Staff to the lieutenant colonel and commissioner.

Henion holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Connecticut State University and a juris doctor from Western Connecticut State University.

Henion was chosen by the Police Commission from a field of candidates. “We interviewed the finalists for chief and in our deliberations we decided he was the best fit for the department and is the perfect kind of chief we need right now. He will work to continue on our policies and procedures to ensure we have the best police department possible,” said Commission Vice Chairman Beth Gralnick.

The Weston police chief position is ranked professionally as Grade 17, Step 4, based on the town’s employee compensation plan. The starting salary is $119,666.

Related posts:

  1. Wording could change salary in Weston police chief’s job description
  2. Weston Police Chief heads off to retirement
  3. Good samaritan helps driver in rollover accident in Weston
  4. Weston Police Chief John Troxell is retiring

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Networking group talks about job search Next Post Leukemia & Lymphoma Society kick off Light The Night campaign
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress