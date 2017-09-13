Networking group talks about job search

Sue Kiely will facilitate an open discussion with the Mondays @7 Networking Group on Monday, Sept 18.

Open discussions provide opportunities for group members to ask questions and share information gleaned from job interviews, blogs, and speakers.

Mondays @7 meetings are free and open to the public and start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport.

Mondays @7 is a premier networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources benefit and energize members in their career searches, and “pay it forward” to each other and the community.

For more information email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.