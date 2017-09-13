The Weston Forum

Networking group talks about job search

By Weston Forum on September 13, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Sue Kiely will facilitate an open discussion with the Mondays @7 Networking Group on Monday, Sept 18.

Open discussions provide opportunities for group members to ask questions and share information gleaned from job interviews, blogs, and speakers.

Mondays @7 meetings are free and open to the public and start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport.

Mondays @7 is a premier networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources benefit and energize members in their career searches, and “pay it forward” to each other and the community.

For more information email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.

Related posts:

  1. Mondays at 7 offers help with job searching
  2. Mondays at 7 hosts job search coach
  3. Hidden ways to land a job
  4. Mondays at 7 hosts ‘first call’ presentation

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Local legislators offer revised ‘no-tax increase’ budget plan Next Post Weston hires new police chief
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress