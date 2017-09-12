Warding off an early threat, the Weston High girls soccer team defeated host 4-2 on Tuesday, Sept.12.

The first ten minutes were played in Weston’s final third of the field with Bunnell coming close on a few opportunities and forcing two good saves by Trojans goalie Bridget Angus.

Weston worked its way into the match and until the break the game was mostly kept in the Bunnell half with shots from Petra Friden and Sadie Rudolph going just wide.

The breakthrough came 37 minutes in when Krissy Krigsman gained possession in the midfield, made a run forward and took a bending shot from distance that ducked under the crossbar to put the Trojans on the board.

One minute later, Nathalie Haythorn produced a through ball and Kate Orefice streaked to it sliding in and just nipped the Bunnell goalie to score.

In the second half Bunnell came out fighting and had the upper hand. Olivia Kells, whose pace was a threat all game, latched onto a ping ponging ball after a corner that ricocheted after thee clears to tie the game.

Weston responded when Nicki Dalrymple made a turn on a bouncing ball to volley it in. Dalrymple scored again on a Weston corner in the 61st minute when she cleaned up a loose ball and fired it in.

Bunnell threatened in the final minutes and Samantha Vitka pulled one back with 15 remaining. Sloan Karpen and Grace Toner worked hard in the backline with some stout defending and last-minute clears to keep the score 4-2 and the team undefeated at 3-0.

Weston visits NewMilford on Thursday at 4 p.m..