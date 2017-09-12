The Weston Forum

Boys soccer: Weston 3, Bunnell 1

By Weston Forum on September 12, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Off to a 2-0 start, the Weston High boys soccer team defeated Bunnell 3-1 at home on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Trojans scored first with Jack Weiss finding the net 26 minutes into the game with an assist for Matt Scott, giving them a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Tyler Cartagena evened it up at the 53-minute mark with Max Jaekle assisting but Weiss scored again later in the half with Ryan Werner asssisting.

Brendan Moore gave Weston an insurance goal in the time remaining and Scott picked up the assist.

Weston had a 9-4 advantage in shots. Matt Egan made five saves in goal for the Trojans.

