The Weston Forum

Field hockey: Newtown 3, Weston 1

By Weston Forum on September 12, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Despite having an early one-goal lead the Weston High field hockey team lost 3-1 to Newtown in the season-opener on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Weston took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Mallory Rogers scored unassisted with 17:33 left. The defending South-West Conference champ Nighthawks responded before the break with a goal by Emma Schmid-Tharnish with Ali Kelleher assisting to tie it up.

Kelleher put Newtown in the lead when play resumed, scoring unassisted with 13:55 left to play. The Nighthawks added an insurance goal on a corner penalty when Rylee Harrell redirected a shot by Caitlin Reilly with 5:11 left.

Carolyn Zech made eight saves in goal for Weston.

Related posts:

  1. Field hockey: Weston snaps skid
  2. Field hockey: Weston 2, Newtown 2
  3. Field hockey: Newtown 2, Weston 1
  4. Field hockey: Rematch goes to Weston

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Buy a brick to help Weston schools Next Post Boys soccer: Weston 3, Bunnell 1
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress