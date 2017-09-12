Despite having an early one-goal lead the Weston High field hockey team lost 3-1 to Newtown in the season-opener on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Weston took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Mallory Rogers scored unassisted with 17:33 left. The defending South-West Conference champ Nighthawks responded before the break with a goal by Emma Schmid-Tharnish with Ali Kelleher assisting to tie it up.

Kelleher put Newtown in the lead when play resumed, scoring unassisted with 13:55 left to play. The Nighthawks added an insurance goal on a corner penalty when Rylee Harrell redirected a shot by Caitlin Reilly with 5:11 left.

Carolyn Zech made eight saves in goal for Weston.