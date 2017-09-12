The Weston Forum

Buy a brick to help Weston schools

By Weston Forum on September 12, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Weston High School PTO is holding a Brick-by-Brick fund-raising campaign. Residents can buy a brick that will be permanently installed in the high school’s main interior courtyard.

Bricks can be personalized to honor someone someone such as a relative, friend, student, teacher or in memory of someone special.

The WHS PTO is holding this campaign in response to the impending education budget cuts by the state.

The campaign is open to our Weston community, families of students, faculty of the Weston Schools and alumni. The cost per brick is $100, and they have a lifetime warranty.

To order a brick click HERE. The posted deadline has been extended.

Related posts:

  1. Weston PTO holds Brick by Brick campaign
  2. Breaking News: Weston High School football coach resigns
  3. Eric Hirsch of Weston receives Merit Scholarship
  4. Weston Class of 2017 Matriculation List

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Watch Thursday: 'Straight Talk' on chronic pain
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress