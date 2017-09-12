Buy a brick to help Weston schools

The Weston High School PTO is holding a Brick-by-Brick fund-raising campaign. Residents can buy a brick that will be permanently installed in the high school’s main interior courtyard.

Bricks can be personalized to honor someone someone such as a relative, friend, student, teacher or in memory of someone special.

The WHS PTO is holding this campaign in response to the impending education budget cuts by the state.

The campaign is open to our Weston community, families of students, faculty of the Weston Schools and alumni. The cost per brick is $100, and they have a lifetime warranty.

To order a brick click HERE. The posted deadline has been extended.