Shut out for the second straight match, the Weston High varsity volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-23) to host Brookfield on Monday, Sept. 11.

Sophie Hall finished with six service points, three aces and five kills. Taryn Seigel had eight digs, two kills, one block and an ace.

Grace Donnelly had five digs, six service points and 13 assists for Weston, now 0-2 overall.