Weston honors victims of Sept. 11 attacks

By Patricia Gay on September 11, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Weston Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts raised the flag at Weston's Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony. — Nancy Kirwan-Hayden photo

There was a moment of silence at many places across the country this morning as the nation remembered the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

In Weston, a remembrance ceremony was held at 8:30 a.m. at Weston Town Hall.

On Sept. 11, 2011, the first of two planes hijacked by members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda, flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City at 8:46 a.m.. A third plane hijacked by terrorists hit the Pentagon and a fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.

A number of residents attended a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Weston Town Hall this morning. — Nancy Kirwan-Hayden photo

