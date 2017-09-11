Weston honors victims of Sept. 11 attacks

There was a moment of silence at many places across the country this morning as the nation remembered the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

In Weston, a remembrance ceremony was held at 8:30 a.m. at Weston Town Hall.

On Sept. 11, 2011, the first of two planes hijacked by members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda, flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City at 8:46 a.m.. A third plane hijacked by terrorists hit the Pentagon and a fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.