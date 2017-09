The Rev. Paulette Thompson-Clinton, wife of Marc Clinton, mother of Amari Clinton, passed away on Sept. 5.

A Tribute Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Ave., New Haven. A Homegoing Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Church on the Green, 230 Temple St., New Haven.

Memorial contributions: P. Clinton Memorial Fund, gofundme.com/marc-amari.