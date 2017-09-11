Y’s Men of Westport/Weston to learn about world’s largest bird

Dr. Daniel Ksepka, a curator at Bruce Museum in Greenwich will talk to Y’s Men of Westport/Weston about the world’s largest bird, Pelagornis sandersi, on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East, Westport, at 9:30 a.m.. Ksepka named the species in 2014 and used a computer model to reconstruct its flight capabilities.

Pelagornis sandersi died out 25 million years ago. It was an ungainly species, with a small body and a wing span of almost 24 feet — twice as big as any bird living today. Ksepka theorizes it launched itself off cliffs, and glided more than flew. A full scale model of this bird sits in the lobby of the Bruce Museum.

Ksepka earned his Ph.D. from Columbia University, writing his dissertation about fossil penguins. His current research focuses on fossil birds and reptiles and has resulted in over 40 scientific papers. He has named 13 extinct species, including a giant penguin, the oldest tree-dwelling crown bird, and a long-necked sauropod dinosaur. His field work has spanned sites in Peru, New Zealand and China.

Y’s Men of Westport/Weston is an organization of retired and semi-retired men with a continued interest in activity, fellowship, learning and community service. The group hosts weekly speakers and sponsors 27 activity groups, from bridge to walking, a book club, a camera club, and an international discussion group.

To learn more about Y’s Men, visit the group’s website at ysmenwestportweston.org or contact John Brandt at [email protected]. To attend this talk or learn more about the organization’s speakers, contact Ed Bloch at [email protected].

