Beautifying the bollards

Earlier this summer, Elise Major, facilities chairperson for the Board of Education, asked Weston’s Beautification Committee if something could be done to beautify the bollards (concrete planter traffic safety devices) at the high school, intermediate school and elementary school.

The beautification committee contacted Carrie Gilbertie of Gilbertie’s Herb and Garden Center, gave her the dimensions of the bollards and she came up with a design plan.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, Joe Gloria from Gilbertie’s arrived with the plants. The garden club planted a variety of sedums and grass in 14 bollards.