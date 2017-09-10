The Weston Forum

Carnival is coming to Weston

The Carnival at St. Francis in Weston feature inflatables.

The Carnival at St. Francis in Weston will feature inflatables.

The St. Francis of Assisi Carnival is gearing up.

It will be held Saturday, Oct, 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Francis Parish, 35 Weston Road in Weston.

The carnival features family fun with inflatables, games, live music, food and drinks.

