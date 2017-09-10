Carnival is coming to Weston

The St. Francis of Assisi Carnival is gearing up.
It will be held Saturday, Oct, 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Francis Parish, 35 Weston Road in Weston.
The carnival features family fun with inflatables, games, live music, food and drinks.
