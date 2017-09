Starting the season on a winning note, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team defeated New Fairfield 2-0 in the season opener at home on Saturday, Sept.9.

Weston went up for good 22 minutes into the action when senior captain Jack Weiss scored with an assist going to Cade Lahn.

The hosts made it 2-0 before halftime when Ryan Werner scored off an assist by Bruno Navaresse at the 34-minute mark.

Weston led 10-5 in shots. Matt Egan made four saves in goal for the shutout.