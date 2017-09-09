The Weston Forum

Lois Pernice to retire from Weston school district

At a school board meeting in 2015, from left, Nancy Johnston, Eric Benninghoff, Lois Pernice, Phil Schaefer, and Colleen Palmer. — Kerry Brock photo

In a letter to parents last week, Weston School Superintendent William McKersie announced that Lois Pernice, the Director of Pupil Personnel Services, has announced her retirement, effective June 30, 2018.

“Lois has served Weston students and families with excellence and compassion for 11 years, and she has worked tirelessly to build and lead a team of dedicated professionals,” McKersie said. “Her staff colleagues have benefited immensely from her expert guidance and support.“

He added that the district is fortunate that Pernice will continue for the entire school year.

“Later this fall, I will announce search plans for the new lead administrator for Pupil Personnel Services,” he said. “The Board of Education and I will confer on the priorities and parameters for the search. I also will gather input from a sampling of staff and families on next steps for the leadership of Pupil Personnel Services.”  

