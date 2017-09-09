The Weston Forum

Bakithi Kumalo and South African All-Stars perform at Lachat in Weston

By Weston Forum on September 9, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Bakithi Kumalo, who performed with Paul Simon, is appearing at Lachat Town Farm in Weston.

Bakithi Kumalo, who performed with Paul Simon, is appearing at Lachat Town Farm in Weston.

Music in the Meadow at the Lachat Town Farm has an evening of musical entertainment planned for Saturday, Sept. 16.

Fish Whistle (Ray Bryant and friends) are performing at 6 p.m.

Bakithi Kumalo and the South African All-Stars will perform from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

There will then be a  jam session starting at 7:45 p.m. around the bonfire. Bring beach chairs and/or blankets for sitting in the meadow.

Bakithi Kumalo’s group is performing a fusion of jazz and South African sounds featuring bass, piano, drums, and saxophone.

In 1985, Kumalo was introduced to Paul Simon by producer Hendrick Lebone during the sessions for Simon’s Graceland album. Kumalo traveled with Simon to New York to finish the sessions, and after the accompanying concert tour spent several years commuting between Soweto and New York City before permanently settling in the United States.

Kumalo has toured regularly with Simon since then. He has also released several solo records, and continued to perform as a session musician with artists such as Joan Baez, Cyndi Lauper, and Herbie Hancock.

Cost of the event is $25 per person. Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road in Weston. To register for this event visit lachattownfarm.org.

Related posts:

  1. Lachat Town Farm aims to be a social experience
  2. What’s happening at Lachat Town Farm in Weston
  3. Farmers Market at Lachat today in Weston
  4. Weston’s Lachat seeks farmers market volunteers

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Football: Weston 33, Bethel 17
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress