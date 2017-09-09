Bakithi Kumalo and South African All-Stars perform at Lachat in Weston

Music in the Meadow at the Lachat Town Farm has an evening of musical entertainment planned for Saturday, Sept. 16.

Fish Whistle (Ray Bryant and friends) are performing at 6 p.m.

Bakithi Kumalo and the South African All-Stars will perform from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

There will then be a jam session starting at 7:45 p.m. around the bonfire. Bring beach chairs and/or blankets for sitting in the meadow.

Bakithi Kumalo’s group is performing a fusion of jazz and South African sounds featuring bass, piano, drums, and saxophone.

In 1985, Kumalo was introduced to Paul Simon by producer Hendrick Lebone during the sessions for Simon’s Graceland album. Kumalo traveled with Simon to New York to finish the sessions, and after the accompanying concert tour spent several years commuting between Soweto and New York City before permanently settling in the United States.

Kumalo has toured regularly with Simon since then. He has also released several solo records, and continued to perform as a session musician with artists such as Joan Baez, Cyndi Lauper, and Herbie Hancock.

Cost of the event is $25 per person. Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road in Weston. To register for this event visit lachattownfarm.org.