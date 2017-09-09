Sparked by a strong second half, the Weston High varsity football team defeated Bethel 33-17 at home on Friday, Sept. 8.
The game featured four different lead changes. The Wildcats won the opening kickoff and scored on their first drive, capped off by a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tyler Davis but Weston cut the lead on on its first series, going 97 yards down the field and scoring on a 14-yard jaunt by quarterback James Goetz.
Bethel’s largest lead came with 1:27 left in the first half when Jaxson Millet kicked a 36-yard field goal to make it 10-6.
The Trojans turned the tables on the visitors in the second half. After recovering a fumble on the Bethel 25, they took their first lead when Goetz his Patrick Stack with a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Derek Lewis scored on a one-yard touchdown run to cap off Bethel’s only scoring drive of the second half to make it 17-12. From that point on it was all Weston, which put three touchdown’s on the board courtesy of Goetz, Stack and Jack Sawyer, all coming in the fourth quarter.
Goetz finished the game with 144 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 90 yards passing. He also scored on a pair of two-point conversions.
Stack had 25 receiving yards and rushed for 48.