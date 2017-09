Starting the season on the winning foot, the Weston High girls varsity soccer team shut out host New Fairfield 4-0 on Friday, Sept. 8.

Two players accounted for all of Weston’s goale, as Ashley Dalrymple and Katie Orefice each netted two apiece.

Nicole Sztacheski had one assist for Weston.

Weston had a 19-7 advantage in shots. Bridget Angus made seven saves in goal for Weston for the shutout.