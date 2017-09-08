September programs and events at Weston library

The following are the adult and children’s programs for September at the Weston Public Library. The library is open seven days a week, including from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Movie night

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

Tech Tips

Thursday Sept. 14, 11 p.m., Access Magazines Online

SCORE workshop

Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. Optimizing your mobile devices and PC

Wednesday Evening Book Club

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Enduring Love by Ian McEwan

Tech Tips

Thursday Sept. 28, 11 p.m., Converting your VHS tapes

Children’s and teen programs



To sign up for any program requiring registration, email or call the children’s librarian, Alessandra Petrino, at [email protected] or 203-222-2651.



Baby Lapsit

Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Songs, rhymes and fingerplays for ages birth to 1.

Wiggleworms

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Music, movement, rhymes and play for ages birth to 2.

Tiny Tales

Thursdays at 10 a.m. Stories, songs and play for ages 1 to 3.

ABC Storytime

Thursdays at 11 a.m. Books and crafts for ages 3 to 5.

Melty Mondays

Mondays, Sept. 11, 18, 25, 3:30 p.m. Perler beads and pegboards. Ages 5 and up.

Library Scavenger Hunt

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 3:45 p.m. Scavenger hunt with prizes. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.

Roald Dahl Day

Wednesday Sept. 13 at 3:45 p.m. Make a dream jar based of Dahl’s book The BFG. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.

Lego Club

Thursday Sept. 14 at 3:45 p.m. Use legos to build. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.

Early Readers Book Club

Friday Sept. 15 at 3:45 a.m. Mo Willems books. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.

Talk Like a Pirate Day Celebration

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 3:45 p.m. Pirate stories, games and crafts. Registration required.

Teens Love Art

Wednesday Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. Teens can draw, color or express love for art. Ages 12 and up.

Fall Craft

Friday Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Make fall decorations for the house. Ages 3 and up.

Apple Stamping

Monday Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. Apples will be cut in half for children to dip in fall paint colors to make an illustration.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 3:45 p.m. Bring ideas for teen programs. Ages 12 to 18.

Playgroup

Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. Children birth to five can enjoy different toys, blocks and more.

Fandom Friday

Friday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. New program for teens held on the final Friday of every month. Bring memorabilia, playing cards or share Youtube videos and talk about fandoms. Ages 12 and up.