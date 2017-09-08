September programs and events at Weston library

The following are the adult and children’s programs for September at the Weston Public Library. The library is open seven days a week, including from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Movie night
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.
Tech Tips
Thursday Sept. 14, 11 p.m., Access Magazines Online
SCORE workshop
Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. Optimizing your mobile devices and PC
Wednesday Evening Book Club
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Enduring Love by Ian McEwan
Tech Tips
Thursday Sept. 28, 11 p.m., Converting your VHS tapes
Children’s and teen programs
To sign up for any program requiring registration, email or call the children’s librarian, Alessandra Petrino, at [email protected] or 203-222-2651.
Baby Lapsit
Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Songs, rhymes and fingerplays for ages birth to 1.
Wiggleworms
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Music, movement, rhymes and play for ages birth to 2.
Tiny Tales
Thursdays at 10 a.m. Stories, songs and play for ages 1 to 3.
ABC Storytime
Thursdays at 11 a.m. Books and crafts for ages 3 to 5.
Melty Mondays
Mondays, Sept. 11, 18, 25, 3:30 p.m. Perler beads and pegboards. Ages 5 and up.
Library Scavenger Hunt
Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 3:45 p.m. Scavenger hunt with prizes. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.
Roald Dahl Day
Wednesday Sept. 13 at 3:45 p.m. Make a dream jar based of Dahl’s book The BFG. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.
Lego Club
Thursday Sept. 14 at 3:45 p.m. Use legos to build. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.
Early Readers Book Club
Friday Sept. 15 at 3:45 a.m. Mo Willems books. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.
Talk Like a Pirate Day Celebration
Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 3:45 p.m. Pirate stories, games and crafts. Registration required.
Teens Love Art
Wednesday Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. Teens can draw, color or express love for art. Ages 12 and up.
Fall Craft
Friday Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Make fall decorations for the house. Ages 3 and up.
Apple Stamping
Monday Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. Apples will be cut in half for children to dip in fall paint colors to make an illustration.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
Thursday, Sept. 28 at 3:45 p.m. Bring ideas for teen programs. Ages 12 to 18.
Playgroup
Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. Children birth to five can enjoy different toys, blocks and more.
Fandom Friday
Friday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. New program for teens held on the final Friday of every month. Bring memorabilia, playing cards or share Youtube videos and talk about fandoms. Ages 12 and up.