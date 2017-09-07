Hwang on DACA: An opportunity which Congress must seize

Sen. Tony Hwang issued the following statement regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Compassion. Open-heartedness. Kindness. Those are the things we need in America,” Sen. Hwang said. “We also need policies which bring about certainty and predictability for people. We are a nation of immigrants. A melting pot. We need Congress to come up with a common sense solution which does not put children at risk. This is an opportunity which Congress must seize. Fix the problem. Do your jobs. Work together. Get it done.”

Sen. Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport. He may be reached at [email protected], 800-842-1421, or SenatorHwang.com.