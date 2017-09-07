Harvey: Weston man lends a helping hand

With devastating winds and massive floods, Hurricane Harvey left enormous devastation in its wake, particularly in Texas from Corpus Christi to Houston.

Thousands of Americans from across the country quickly sprang to action after Harvey hit on Aug. 25, bringing boats and equipment to help rescue stranded victims. One of those who answered the call was Bob Ferguson of Weston.

The day after the hurricane, a friend of Ferguson’s from Nashville told him he was bringing a boat to Houston to help with rescue efforts and Ferguson decided to join in. “It just clicked with me, it was something I needed to do,” he said.

Loaded with an SUV full of water and canned goods to bring to the hurricane victims, Ferguson left Weston last Tuesday and arrived in Port Arthur, Texas, on Thursday. Because of flooded and closed roadways, he knew he wouldn’t make it Houston. His friends wound up further away in Hardin County, Texas.

“Port Arthur and the Beaumont area of Texas were hit pretty hard,” Ferguson said.

He quickly connected with the Beaumont fire department and dropped off the supplies he brought but soon realized those were not things the victims really needed. “Truckloads of water were being shipped in and people had lost their homes so they didn’t have can openers for the food,” he said.

So, he made a trip to Baton Rouge, La., picking up blankets, rubbing alcohol, hand wipes and medical supplies that were more useful.

The night he arrived, Texans showed him a lot of hospitality. Tiffany Hamilton, who was running an emergency shelter in Port Arthur, greeted Ferguson, saying, “Before you unload anything, have you had anything to eat? Do you need a place to sleep?”

Feeling very welcome, Ferguson stayed in a special shelter for first responders.

Volunteers

He was struck by the fact that all the rescue efforts he witnessed were run completely by volunteers — from the shelter operations to boat rescues. “Instead of calling 9-1-1 for help, people were using a phone app when they needed help, and volunteers went out quickly. Professional emergency services were overloaded and wouldn’t have been able to help right away,” he said.

Ferguson observed that local shelters, such as one at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Port Arthur, would fill up overnight with people evacuated from their homes, but would empty out pretty quickly with victims being moved to more permanent housing in Dallas and Austin.

Ferguson helped by unloading trucks that arrived with various supplies. He met like-minded people who came from across the country. “I met people from Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Indiana. Everyone just wanted to help out,” he said.

He said volunteers brought with them things like airboats, swamp boats, and monster trucks to help with rescues.

He said the helpfulness of the volunteers brought a lot of calm to the hurricane victims, most who lost everything when their homes were flooded.

“Everyone was pitching in, there were no politics, separation, or divisiveness. The victims were in very good spirits considering all they had gone through,” Ferguson said.

He attempted one boat rescue while he was there, but it wasn’t as easy as he thought it might be. “I thought it would be easy to get around in a boat because water was up to the roofs, but there were pockets on the roads that weren’t flooded. Likewise it was difficult for emergency vehicles because they would run into part of a road that was flooded and couldn’t make it through,” he said.

How to help

Returning to Weston, Ferguson said he wants to get the word out that what the victims really need down there is cleanup equipment as well as construction and demolition equipment.

They need items such as brooms, mops, bleach, rubber gloves, safety glasses, and surgical masks.

“Cleaning supplies are in very short supply. They need these things to dry out their homes and prevent mold from forming and health hazards,” he said.

Over the next weeks and months, volunteer contractors, construction workers, demolition people, plumbers and electricians will be desperately needed, he said.

Ferguson said there are three non-profit groups that are greatly helping Harvey victims, if people would like a way to help and contribute online:

Church of the King.US, is the largest centralized distribution center in the affected area.

RestartLouisiana.org, is helping evacuees.

Houstonpetsalive.org, is helping displaced animal and pets.