Weston dog park public hearing is Saturday

A public hearing for a proposed dog park at the Moore property on Davis Hill Road is set for this Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. The hearing will take place in the Weston High School cafeteria.

“We are expecting a huge turnout,” said First Selectman Nina Daniel. “Due to the anticipated interest, each speaker will be allowed to speak for three minutes. We have planned to be there for approximately two-and-a-half hours.”

Daniel said the selectmen are looking forward to hearing viewpoints from both supporters of the dog park and those in opposition.

“I hope especially that people will listen to one another with an open mind and I anticipate that everyone will be courteous and respectful like it should be in Weston,” she said. “I hope people will come out to the public hearing whether they support the dog park, oppose the dog park or haven’t made up their minds yet.”

No action will be taken at the public hearing. A town meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4 for the public to ultimately approve or disapprove construction of a dog park on the Moore property. The Town Meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

History

The idea to construct a dog park in Weston took hold in March 2016 when Westonite Maria Proto asked residents in a Facebook group whether they would support a dog park in town.

After quickly receiving “dozens of messages” in support, Proto formed a non-profit organization called The Weston Dog Park Committee to fund the idea.

Proto and the committee worked with Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper to find a location for the park. After review of multiple properties, Harper suggested the 36.1-acre Moore property as the best option.

The proposed dog park, as well as an attached driveway and parking lot, would take up approximately seven acres of the Moore Property, with about three acres being used as the actual dog park.

Costs

Aspects of the project, including fencing, site work and supplies needed for the park, would be paid by the Weston Dog Park Committee. A cost estimate received in August puts their costs at approximately $83,374.80.

Daniel recently said the town of Weston will cover the cost of construction of a driveway into the dog park and any adjustment of sightlines that are necessary. According to the cost estimate, the cost to the town for the driveway and sightline adjustments would be around $35,046.

Daniel said the town is willing to pick up those costs because even if a dog park doesn’t go onto the Moore Property, the addition of a driveway would be a “permanent improvement” to that property from the town.

“We consider the sightlines and a driveway a permanent improvement to the land,” she said. “Even if a dog park doesn’t go there, the driveway will benefit whatever eventually does.”

After the dog park is constructed, the town will also pay the costs for its maintenance and upkeep.

Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz said existing town staff (parks staff and/or public works staff) will perform maintenance duties. He said the plan calls for the park to be weed-whacked and mowed weekly or bi-weekly during the park’s open season.

The park’s open season would be from mid-March to Thanksgiving, weather permitting. The dog park will not be plowed.

Staff will also visit the dog park at least twice a week to supply little bags for people to use to pick up after their dogs, and to replace large garbage bags. The estimated annual cost of bags is $500. That expense would go into the Parks and Recreation Dept’s annual operating budget. The town’s Animal Control Officer will patrol the dog park on an as-needed basis.

The plan has received preliminary approvals from the Conservation Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission. However, in April, the Planning and Zoning Commission refused to issue an 8-24 “appropriateness” approval for the park, citing concerns about location and use.

Instead, some commissioners said they would prefer a town meeting be held to gauge the public’s opinion on the proposal. A positive town meeting vote can overturn the commission’s 8-24 rejection.

According to Luiz, the area would “randomly and routinely” be patrolled by Weston Police and Weston Animal Control and there would be no consistent security at the park.

Wetlands

Weston’s Conservation Commission is reviewing a newly-uncovered wetlands area on property on Davis Hill Road where the dog park is being proposed.

At a meeting on Aug. 24, the commission reviewed an application by the Town of Weston requesting a modification to the town’s wetlands permit on Moore property.

According to the town’s Conservation Planner, Dave Pattee, the wetlands in question is located to the north of where a proposed driveway would be constructed for the dog park.

He said the wetlands area was not noted on a previous existing map but a new map revealed a small wetlands area. After learning about the wetlands, Pattee said a soil scientist went to the property and confirmed there were wetlands there.

The commission voted to accept the town’s application requesting a modification to the wetlands permit, but did not discuss the application any further. Instead, the commission has scheduled a site walk for the Moore property on Sept. 16 and will further discuss the application at a meeting on Sept. 28.

Pattee said the commission’s function is to make sure the wetlands are protected and commissioners will look at the area to see what the impact is on the proposed project.

Traffic

Town Engineer John Conte completed a traffic analysis that indicates Davis Hill Road has sufficient capacity to accommodate the estimated traffic from the proposed dog park with no significant increased delay.

Conte recommended some improvements that would further improve traffic safety at the area of the park.

The first recommendation is clearing the sightline north of the proposed driveway by “removing trees and vegetation.” The second recommendation is the clear posting of 25 mile per hour speed limit signs in both the northbound and southbound lanes near the proposed driveway.

Conte’s third recommendation is to place warning signs stating ‘Park Entrance Ahead’ at required distances from the proposed driveway in both northbound and southbound lanes.

“The proposed intersection of Davis Hill Road at the site driveway can accommodate the proposed site traffic with little noticeable change in operational efficiency and safety,” the report reads.

The full traffic report, plus 20 other documents pertaining to the dog park, including a sight line map, a drainage report and proposed dog park rules, are available on the town’s website for residents to read prior to the public hearing.