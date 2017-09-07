Weston kicks off new school year

Photos in slideshow taken at Hurlbutt Elementary School on the first day of school, Thursday, Aug. 31.

A slight breeze and beaming sunlight accented the walk to class for more than 2,300 Weston students on Thursday, Aug. 31, the first day of the school year.

“A lot of hard work was put in over the summer by teachers and other staff members to have everything ready by the first day of school and it really showed,” said Superintendent Dr. William McKersie. “Everything opened very smoothly and work began quickly.”

McKersie said he spent his opening day visiting students in all of the schools and listening in on classroom discussions of student expectations.

He said he made clear to staff members that embracing one another and being open to diversity is a core tenant for the upcoming school year.

“I stressed quite seriously that in this time when civil discourse is challenged in our nation, based on events like the incidents in Charlottesville, Virginia, a few weeks ago, that we need to be respectful and open to all,” said McKersie. “We have to be definite in Weston that we are embracing to all and open to celebrating diversity.”

McKersie said this standard is important from the top down to each student.

“I have used the phrase ‘excellence with compassion’ in the past and we have to ensure that we stress that and live that.” he said. “If anyone is falling short of that standard then they must be held accountable. If anyone, students or staff, is struggling with being respectful and open to one another then there are going to be consequences.”

He said “embracing civil discourse” is an idea that has been warmly received by the staff.

“We must be civil and act civil to one another,” said McKersie. “This is our strong message that will be continually emphasized.”

Weston High School

The school day kicked off at 7:45 a.m. for nearly 1,000 students at Weston High School (WHS), including a freshman class of 210.

Students were met by Principal Lisa Deorio at the front of the school, waving to students and greeting them as they entered.

“It was a lonely summer here without the students,” said Deorio. “The best part of my day is welcoming those students back to school.”

While Deorio is excited to kick classes into high gear, she is looking forward to a variety of charitable events that students are already working on.

“On Saturday Oct. 7, we will have 50 student volunteers working at the Shatterproof Challenge Rappel event in Stamford,” she said.

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit dedicated to ending the devastation caused by addiction.

“We hope to sponsor one of our teachers to rappel down the Beacon Harbor Point building in Stamford to raise money and awareness,” she said.

Additionally, Deorio said that student leaders are already discussing the logistics and details of a fund-raiser for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

While specifics of the fund-raiser aren’t confirmed, Deorio said the public will be made aware as soon as details are finalized.

Weston Middle School

Principal Dan Doak said the staff was “excited at the anticipation of a new school year” as the first 7:45 a.m. bell loomed.

“We really had an amazing first day with a lot of positive energy,” said Doak. “It was great to see the smiles on the faces of students, teachers and staff.”

Doak said there was a brief grade-level meeting for each of the grades to welcome students and to introduce teachers and other key staff members.

Sixth-grade teachers planned a special schedule to help acclimate students to the middle school.

“Some of the biggest challenges for our sixth-grade students are learning to read the schedule, navigate the building during passing periods, and learning to open their lockers.” said Doak. “This year’s group of students really did a fantastic job of mastering those new challenges on the first day.”

Doak is excited about the new WMS 1:1 Chromebook Program and is looking forward to implementing it after “digital citizenship training.”

“As part of our focus on digital learning, all middle-school students will be issued a Chromebook computer which they will use in school and at home,” said Doak. “Student will participate in an initial digital citizenship training prior to receiving their Chromebook. Some lessons will focus on understanding one’s digital footprint, protecting privacy, intellectual property, and cyberbullying.”

Like at WHS, the middle-school administration is looking forward to a year of community service.

“We are planning to find multiple opportunities throughout the year for students and staff to make a positive difference in the world,” said Doak. “Students and staff members have begun discussing what we can do to raise funds to help alleviate the suffering caused by Hurricane Harvey.”

Weston Intermediate School

Prior to the 8:30 a.m. school start time, Principal Pattie Falber was anticipating greeting each student as they walked in the front door.

“I love seeing all our returning students and welcoming our third-graders and new students as they come to WIS for the first time,” said Falber. “There were lots of smiles and positive energy as students saw friends and former classmates, and got to know their new classmates and teachers.”

Falber said the first day included a welcome back assembly for third-graders so they could begin to know the school, the teachers and the staff that they will be working with.

On Friday, Webster, the WIS mascot, was in the main hallway greeting students which was followed by welcome back assemblies for fourth- and fift-graders.

“Our goal this year, and every year, is to get to know our students so we can support and challenge each of them,” said Falber. “We strive each year to develop strong partnership with parents and families to help our students grow academically, socially and emotionally.”

Hurlbutt Elementary School

Nearly 400 students, including 110 kindergartners, cheerily entered Hurlbutt Elementary School for their first day of class.

“We were fortunate to have beautiful weather to welcome our students,” said Laura Kaddis, principal at Hurlbutt. “I loved the energy and enthusiasm that the children brought to our building.”

Kaddis said the attitude of the first day at Hurlbutt “positive and enthusiastic” and praised the students for handling the year’s first fire drill well.

“I was so impressed with how well our students responded to this important safety drill,” she said.

Kaddis said she was “filled with pride” at the level of “professionalism and dedication” of the Hurlbutt staff.

“The staff at Hurlbutt really loves working with young learners and it shows in everything that they do,” she said. “We’re excited to learn how we can support each and every child and family as they learn and grow throughout the year.”

Transportation

According to Dave Lustberg, transportation coordinator at Weston Public Schools, there were no egregious delays or errors on opening day.

“Naturally, the first day gets a little delayed because kids are slow getting on the bus and parents are taking pictures, but there were no severe problems,” said Lustberg.

Ongoing construction on Weston Road has led to shifts in bus routes, according to Lustberg. Bus drivers have been working to ensure they use the correct new routes and continue to get students to school on time.

“We had to reroute some of our standard routes and change the way busses come in and out of certain streets,” said Lustberg. “The construction on Weston Road is pretty involved right now and we’re just ensuring that we keep everyone safe.”

Each school will be hosting a variety of “back-to-school nights” through the month of September. As of press time, sixth grade already had their back-to-school night. The rest are as follows: