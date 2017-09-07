It all starts with the basics for the Weston High varsity football team as it gets ready to start the 2017 season.
The Trojans are paying special attention to things like ball control and executing the next play. With a number of younger players on both sides of the ball, such will be especially important.
“We’re going to be very young at key positions,” said second-year head coach Dan Hassett.
“We have a good mix of good senior leadership and young kids.”
In terms of numbers, Weston will be small, with less than 40 players in the program (varsity and JV). Many will be untested at the varsity level.
A pre-season camp at Central Connecticut State University in June gave the Trojans an early peak as to what the have for the season. They also scrimmaged against Sacred Heart Academy last Thursday and had a couple of joint practices with Newtown and Masuk (two opponents not on this season’s schedule) to help prepare for the first game on Friday at home against Bethel at 7 p.m.
“Nothing on the schedule is easy,” said Hassett. “ In the middle everyone is going to be battling it out.”
The Trojans will be playing in a solid South-West Conference, as was the case last season. A year ago they went 4-6 overall.
Graduation took a number of quality players since then, including quarterback Alex Fruhbeis, linebacker Zac Spencer and receiver/defensive back Jason Lawrence. All were All-SW selections.
Running back George Goetz (All-SWC second team) and kicker Ian Richling have also graduated, as have receivers Jackson Aguas, Alec Steinberg, Peter Achar and Matt Oakes. Linebackers Mike Otworth, Colin O’Donnell and Jack Braden are gone as well.
“They’re big shoes to fill but I’ve been very pleased with how the next guys have stepped into those shoes,” said Hassett. “This year’s seniors and a number of our younger guys are working hard to fill those shoes.”
Weston will again have a large senior class. It will count on the leadership of captains Dan SantaMaria (All-SWC second team), Scott Peyton (All-SWC second team) and Tom DiMeglio.
SantaMaria will be on the offensive and defensive lines and Peyton is a slot receiver and cornerback. DiMeglio will see time at running back and as a strong safety on defense.
Classmate Jason Baisley will be at wide receiver and free safety and Jack Akers is on the line. Back on the team as a running back and middle linebacker after returning to town is Patrick Stack.
A number of juniors will also see varsity time, including inside linebacker/wide receiver Chris Fruhbeis. Jesse Hirtenstein, Alec McGlone, Finn Stuebe and Zach Strouch are all linemen.
The Trojans will also have a few sophomores in key positions. These include quarterback James Goetz. Brendan Sawyer and Jack Sawyer are linebackers and tight/split ends. Handling the kickoff duties is Phoenix Parker.
“Our offensive line will be pretty strong,” said Hassett.” It’ll come down to leadership we can get out of senior guys,”