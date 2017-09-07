Focusing on what is ahead of it, rather that what it has already accomplished, will be key to the success of the Weston High girls swimming and diving team in the 2017 season.

The Trojans have achieved a lot in recent years. But with a different group of swimmers this season they must now determine how each can be of the best use to the team.

“You don’t think about the ones who left,” said 11th-year head coach Tom Grace. “You think about the ones you have left. Right now, we’re trying to figure out where we could be most versatile, where we can afford to not have as many swimmers and kind of work on where we end up putting some of the really fast ones.”

With 33 members Weston again has decent numbers. Besides those returning from last season, they picked up a few new ones along the way.

They also graduated quite a few from last year’s team, which went undefeated at 10-0 during the regular season and won its second straight South-West Conference title and third in four years. It also captured the state Class S championship for the fourth straight time.

Gone are former captains Sophie Angus (All-American, All-State, All-SWC), Olivia Ferdinand (All-State) , Haley D’Alessio, Lydia Samson and Victoria Gutowski.

Carolyn Morikawa (All-American, All-State, All-SWC) and Samantha McStocker (All-American, All-State, All-SWC) have also left, as have Ally Pocsik (All-State, All-SWC), Rebecca Agababian, Daisy Petersen and Julia Schreder.

Despite these losses, the Trojans have some returning talent, including senior captains Caroline Klatt, Devon Panzirer, Claire DiMarco and Sophia Rapp. Klatt and Panzirer will swim mostly freestyle events, with the latter also doing distance. DiMarco and Rapp (All-SWC) are both experienced divers.

Weston also had Ariana Imperiali, who can swim the 200 free, backstroke and breaststroke. Classmates Heather Halpin and Lauren Beranek are back as well.

Much talent rests with the junior class, which includes Charlotte Proceller (All-American, All-State, All-SWC), a freestyle swimmer, and Samantha Kim (All-State, All-SWC), who can swim a number of events. Classmate Jordan Spitzer is a diver who can swim as well.

Other juniors include Rachel Gelfand, Amelia Agababian and Hailey Palsho.

From the sophomore class are Kate Linell (All-State, All-SWC), Liz Katz and Sarah Franco. Several freshmen may also score points for Weston, including Isabella Geary, Nicole Linell, Alexa Papas, and Emma Knapp, all having experience on competitive youth teams.

“Every year is different,” said Grace “We work with the ones we have. We try to put together an excellent lineup for SWCs and the best lineup we can possibly have for states.”

Weston opens the season on Friday against Bethel at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.