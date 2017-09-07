Girls cross country preview: Kay will guide Weston

Along with a new season comes new ideas for the Weston High girls cross country team as it prepares for the fall of 2017.

The Trojans welcome first-year coach Sydney Kay. Although their first race is not until next week they are already showing much enthusiasm and the desire to succeed.

“I have a great group of girls who want to get better,” said Kay, who was hired during the summer. “They really try hard at practice.”

A former runner at Fairfield Ludlowe High, Kay also graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2017. At Weston she replaces Rich Marcello, who coached the team for four years before stepping down to coach at Newtown High.

In terms of number, the Trojans are the same size as last season with 16 runners. Since practice started two weeks ago, Kay has done a version of time trials and could see how the girls worked together as a team.

“I definitely could tell some ran over the summer,” she said. “They came very excited for the season.”

Some are also back from last season’s team. Going 9-2 during the regular season, the Trojans were fourth overall at the South-West Conference championship. They were third at the state Class M race.

They graduated only one runner from their top seven since then. Former captain Rachel Buddenhagen often finished second or third in the Weston order last season and was an All-SWC second-team selection.

Most everyone else is back, including senior captains Kathleen Murphy, Eliza Kleban and Halley Melito. An All-SWC selection who led the team at both the SWC and Class M meets. She is currently recovering from a stress fracture in her foot and is waiting to be cleared to run again.

Juniors Zoe Young, Michelle Gutowski and Jane Avery all have varsity running experience and are also back, as is sophomore Claire Samson (All-SWC second team).

Weston also has a couple of newcomers. Hannah Greene and Lauren Bigelow are former sprinters making the transition to cross country.

“Our main goal would be for everyone to stay healthy and improve,” said Kay. “Whether it’s the slowest runner or the fastest runner we want everyone to do better.”

Weston opens the season on Sept. 12 when it visits Pomperaug.